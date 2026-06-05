Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, was released in U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026. The Antoine Fuqua-directed musical drama starring Jaafar Jackson has completed nearly six weeks in theaters and is still demonstrating strong legs at the box office. With a current North American total of $345.3 million, it is expected to close this $4.7 gap to reach the $350 million mark over the June 5-7 weekend. However, with the film’s digital release set for June 9, it remains to be seen how close it can get to the $400 million mark at the domestic box office.

Worldwide Earnings & Theatrical Surplus (Estimated)

Michael has earned $855.8 million worldwide and currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2026, just behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $993.1 million global haul, as per Box Office Mojo. Since the film was made on a $155 million budget, it needed to earn $387.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that it has generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $468.3 million over its break-even point.

As Michael continues its ongoing run, it is closing in on the worldwide total of three Marvel superhero blockbusters: Venom ($856.1 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (859.2 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 ($863.8 million). At its current pace, it is expected to overtake these three targets in the coming days. Now, the musical drama is approaching the worldwide earnings of the 2026 sci-fi action blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth. Read on to find out how much more Michael needs to earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

Michael vs. Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Michael – Box Office Summary

North America: $345.3 million

International: $510.5 million

Worldwide: $855.8 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Summary

North America: $339.6 million

International: $529.5 million

Worldwide: $869.1 million

Based on the figures above, it can be seen that Michael has already overtaken Jurassic World: Rebirth in domestic earnings. But it still needs to earn $13.3 million more to outgross the 2025 film worldwide. Given the present stage of its theatrical run and its current momentum, Michael is expected to surpass this target during its ongoing run. Having said that, the film’s final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael Trailer

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