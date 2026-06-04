There are only a few filmmakers who enjoy the kind of fame and success like that of Western icon Clint Eastwood. He is an extraordinary actor, director, and producer who has dedicated more than 70 years to the entertainment industry. Regarding his directing career, he has worked in multiple genres, including drama, action, biopics, war themes, and others. Several of his films also received Academy Awards and became blockbuster superhits.

We have listed below the top five globally highest-grossing movies of the legendary director as per Box Office Mojo.

1. American Sniper (2014)

Worldwide Gross : $547.7 Million

: $547.7 Million IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Prime Video, Fubo TV

Plot: The film is deemed one of the most successful movies of Clint Eastwood in terms of his directorial role. The plot is an autobiography of a Navy SEAL, Chris Kyle, one of the most lethal snipers of the US military. Ace actor Bradley Cooper plays the lead, and his performance, along with expert direction from Eastwood, made it an iconic blockbuster. As per Box Office Mojo, the global earnings of the film were $548 million. It also received six Academy Award nominations.

2. Gran Torino (2008)

Worldwide Gross : $270 Million

: $270 Million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: In the 2008 release, Clint Eastwood not only directed the film; he also played the character of Walt Kowalski, a retired Korean War veteran. He forms an unexpected friendship with his Hmong neighbors and helps them fight against local gangs. Made on a relatively small budget, it became a blockbuster hit with a global gross collection of $270 million.

3. Sully (2016)

Worldwide Gross : $244 Million

: $244 Million IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film’s plot was based on the true story of Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger. It revolves around the unbelievable emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River. The movie was a huge commercial hit, and its global gross earnings were approximately $244 million.

4. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Worldwide Gross : $216.8 Million

: $216.8 Million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Prime Video, Paramount+

Plot: The film is deemed one of the classics directed by veteran director Clint Eastwood. It is based on the journey of an aspiring boxer and her determined trainer. Eastwood also acted in the film alongside Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman. The emotional sports drama film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It was a huge commercial success with the global gross earnings of $216 million.

5. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Worldwide Gross : $182 Million

: $182 Million IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The film is an adaptation of the classic novel of the same name. It showcased the soft and romantic aspect of Eastwood’s direction. The plot follows a brief romance between a photographer and a married woman in rural Iowa. Eastwood and Meryl Streep played the leads in the film, and the film earned $182 million worldwide.

Clint Eastwood’s Directorial Legacy

There is no doubt that Clint Eastwood’s journey behind the camera is as successful as in front of the camera. Over the decades, he has consistently delivered films that connect with audiences. Even at the age of 96, the director-actor remains one of the most accomplished names in the Hollywood industry.

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