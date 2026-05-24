The final season of the widely acclaimed satirical superhero series, The Boys, recently concluded its five-season run. If you are a diehard fan of the superhero genre and are feeling a void after finishing The Boys Season 5, then you’ve come to the right place. We have collated for our readers a list of five live-action superhero shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist. We have also mentioned their IMDb ratings, plot summaries, and streaming platforms in the U.S.

1. Peacemaker

Creator: James Gunn

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: It’s a spin-off/sequel to James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The superhero show is about how the titular protagonist, Peacemaker (played by John Cena), is coerced into joining a ragtag superhero team with a mission to track and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans in different parts of the world.

2. Watchmen

Creator: Damon Lindelof

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: Based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel, the dystopian superhero drama follows police officers who hide their identities behind masks to confront violent racists in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

3. Superman & Lois

Creator: Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: HBO Max

Plot: The superhero series follows the Man of Steel, aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and his journalist wife, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), as they navigate the challenges of modern life and parenthood.

4. Gen V

Creator: Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Boys spin-off follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, which is run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who can control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the university and learns shocking truths about her own past.

5. Wonder Man

Creator: Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Guest

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Disney+ & Hulu

Plot: Set within the MCU, Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor who unexpectedly gains superpowers. As his life changes overnight, Simon becomes entangled in the superhero world and must face the consequences of power while balancing his professional and personal life. It also features Ben Kingsley in a pivotal role.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Manto

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News