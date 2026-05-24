The final season of the widely acclaimed satirical superhero series, The Boys, recently concluded its five-season run. If you are a diehard fan of the superhero genre and are feeling a void after finishing The Boys Season 5, then you’ve come to the right place. We have collated for our readers a list of five live-action superhero shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist. We have also mentioned their IMDb ratings, plot summaries, and streaming platforms in the U.S.
1. Peacemaker
- Creator: James Gunn
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming On: HBO Max
Plot: It’s a spin-off/sequel to James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The superhero show is about how the titular protagonist, Peacemaker (played by John Cena), is coerced into joining a ragtag superhero team with a mission to track and eliminate butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans in different parts of the world.
2. Watchmen
- Creator: Damon Lindelof
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Streaming On: HBO Max
Plot: Based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel, the dystopian superhero drama follows police officers who hide their identities behind masks to confront violent racists in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
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3. Superman & Lois
- Creator: Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming On: HBO Max
Plot: The superhero series follows the Man of Steel, aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and his journalist wife, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), as they navigate the challenges of modern life and parenthood.
4. Gen V
- Creator: Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: The Boys spin-off follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, which is run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who can control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the university and learns shocking truths about her own past.
5. Wonder Man
- Creator: Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Guest
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming On: Disney+ & Hulu
Plot: Set within the MCU, Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor who unexpectedly gains superpowers. As his life changes overnight, Simon becomes entangled in the superhero world and must face the consequences of power while balancing his professional and personal life. It also features Ben Kingsley in a pivotal role.
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