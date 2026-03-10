Amazon Prime surely gifted the audience a wholesome series with a twist. The Boys proved to be the best superhero entry, even surviving the superhero fatigue days. With that, it also found its way into the disturbing and slasher categories due to its on-screen gore. However, all of that is about to end with Season 5. Before we bid farewell to our beloved entry, let’s take a walk through the past as we rank the best The Boys entries.

Below, we have ranked not only the main series in The Boys universe but also its spinoffs, including Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Where do these series from Amazon Prime Video stand, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores? Let’s explore below.

The Boys Season 3

Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

98% Streaming On: Prime Video

There is no doubt that the audience highly applauded the third season of The Boys. This has to be the most celebrated season that everyone loved. The Herogasm episode, which depicted haunting memories and a party that was supposed never to have made it to the screen, particularly became the most hyped-up talk of the town. It gained the show a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it introduced one of the most powerful and important characters in The Boys’ storyline, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

The Boys Season 2

Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

97% Streaming On: Prime Video

The first two seasons of The Boys were not just sophomore for the fans but a trip into pure adrenaline-fueled adventure. This was the time when Billy Butcher found the true tragedy that stems from the disappearance of his wife. This was again the season that included two of the most intriguing characters in The Boys universe, Stormfront and Ryan Butcher. Moreover, these seasons can be called a foundational base for the success of The Boys series.

Gen V Season 1

Creator: Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Score: 97% Streaming On: Prime Video

When Gen V was first announced, people had nothing but excitement to share. Interestingly, the show proved its worth and anticipation to the point. The series revolves around Marie Moreau and her time at Godolkin University, where not every superhero is as good as they seem at first. Moreau is a fresh student and a supe. While she aims to become a great hero one day, university secrets leave her in shock. Gen V season 1 gained 97% on RT.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Creator: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Score: 97% Streaming On: Prime Video

This was an animated outing set within the universe of The Boys. This is just another adventure that depicts the cursed schemes that Vought had come up with in the past and how it is able to control the world. What’s best about the series is that each episode has a totally different animation style. From Homelanders threatening a rise to Supes being born from Compound V, the topic The Boys Presents: Diabolical explored in its eight-episode run was simply mind-blowing, helping it earn 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Boys Season 4

Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Score: 92% Streaming On: Prime Video

What is supposed to be shown in The Boys Season 5 begins in Season 4. The world is seconds away from chaos. Homelander is, as usual, seeking more power; in the meantime, Billy Butcher is experiencing a newfound power. Moreover, Victoria Neuman’s character plays an intriguing role in the season. This season has received 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gen V Season 2

Creator: Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Score: 91% Streaming On: Prime Video

Coming to the second season of Gen V, it may not have been loved by many, but it had a lot to express. Gen V Season 2 received 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and features a war between the supes and humans. Interestingly, just as in Season 1, Gen V Season 2 also depicts chaos and a secret program spanning the 1960s.

The Boys Season 1

Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Score: 85% Streaming On: Prime Video

Even though The Boys Season 1 is the best, many of its own outings have overshadowed it. This was the introduction that the world can be evil even when it is run by superheroes. The shocking element introduced in The Boys Season 1 earned it an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is where Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell meet each other after losing their loved ones. Moreover, the show highlighted the cruel, political side of being a superhero.

Which of these outings did you love the most?

