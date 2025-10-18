Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 IMDb Rating
Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys spin-off Gen V has wrapped up seven out of eight episodes of its second season, which currently boasts an impressive 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Following the shocking climactic revelation in the penultimate episode, many fans are already calling it one of the finest chapters in the satirical superhero series. Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 has earned an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, the highest in the ongoing season so far. But how does it compare to the best-rated episodes from Season 1? Let’s find out.

Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 vs. Season 1 – IMDb Ratings Compared

Compared to Gen V S2 E7’s 8.3/10 score, here is how all eight Gen V Season 1 episodes are rated on IMDb.

  • Episode 1: 8/10
  • Episode 2: 7.5/10
  • Episode 3: 7.9/10
  • Episode 4: 7.7/10
  • Episode 5: 7.7/10
  • Episode 6: 7.7/10
  • Episode 7: 8.2/10
  • Episode 8: 8.5/10

As you can see, the eighth and final episode of Gen V Season 1, with a solid 8.5/10, remains the highest-rated installment across both seasons. With its impressive 8.3/10 score, Gen V Season 2 Episode 7 trails just slightly behind. Now, all eyes are on the Season 2 finale to see if it can surpass the benchmark set by Season 1’s conclusion. We have a feeling it might.

Gen V vs. The Boys – Higher IMDb Rating?

Now, let’s see how Gen V stacks up against its parent series, The Boys, in terms of overall IMDb ratings. As of now, Gen V holds a respectable 7.6/10, while The Boys boasts a higher 8.6/10 score. Clearly, The Boys maintains the upper hand on IMDb, and that seems unlikely to change unless a potential Gen V Season 3 manages to earn a significantly stronger reception.

More About Gen V

Gen V follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, a prestigious academy run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who can control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the University, and shocking truths about her own past.

Gen V Season 2 – Official Trailer

