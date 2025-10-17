Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown remains a popular topic of discussion, even four years after its release. Prime Video users with the HBO add-on are returning to this crime mini-series, and the attention has picked up again now that its creator, Brad Ingelsby, is back with a new show. With a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% and a strong viewer rating of 94% from over 1,000 users, the series continues to hold its place as one of HBO’s most gripping titles.

What Is Mare of Easttown About?

The series stars Kate Winslet as Detective Marianne Sheehan, a once-respected figure in a small Philadelphia suburb whose personal life has started to fall apart. She investigates the murder of a teenage mother while dealing with the disappearance of another young girl, all while trying to cope with a divorce, a custody battle over her grandson, and the grief of losing her son. Winslet’s performance anchors the show, earning her an Emmy, alongside co-stars Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters, both of whom are recognized for their roles.

Kate Winslet brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Brad Ingelsby Returns With Task

The interest in Mare of Easttown is also being lifted by the arrival of Task, Ingelsby’s new show, which premiered on HBO on Sunday, September 7, 2025. New episodes release each Sunday until October 19. UK viewers can watch it on Sky and NOW. Task is not linked to Mare of Easttown but shares a similar setting and tone.

It follows Robbie Pendergrast, a sanitation worker who begins robbing drug dealers to keep his family afloat. Tom Pelphrey plays Robbie, while Mark Ruffalo takes on the role of Tom Brandis, a former priest who now leads an FBI task force hunting him down. The series moves through the weight of family struggles and moral conflict as both characters cross lines they can’t come back from.

What Do Viewers Think Of Mare of Easttown?

The audience has been equally drawn in, with recent viewers describing Mare of Easttown as one of HBO’s best, packed with twists and emotion. One tweeted, “Mare of Easttown is one of the best Whodunnit Shows I have ever seen.”

Mare of Easttown is one of the best Whodunnit Shows I have ever seen — $eun (@GreyGuy_) September 9, 2025

Another added, “Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown is the best female performance in recent times.” A third said, “Just finished watching mare of easttown!! one of the best shows ive watched this year.”

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown is the best female performance in recent times. pic.twitter.com/SXmHB7sSnQ — Lost wanderer (@ExHighIQ) December 30, 2023

just finished watching mare of easttown!! one of the best shows ive watched this year — 𐐪 𝒌𝒂𝒚 𐑂 (@maichan116) August 18, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Just finished Mare of Easttown.. best crime tv series I had ever seen.”

Just finished Mare of Easttown.. best crime tv series I had ever seen. pic.twitter.com/3UMSgwYzvK — klaudia 💫 hacks era (@sunflowroceans) March 25, 2025

Now, with both shows streaming, Mare of Easttown on HBO via Prime Video and Task releasing weekly, fans of crime stories have plenty to explore.

