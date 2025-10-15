Taylor Swift is closing out her record-breaking era with another massive project that dives deep into the world she built over the past two years. The singer, who turned her Eras Tour into a global event seen by millions, is now giving fans a final look at the journey that reshaped live music history.

Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era OTT Date Revealed: When & Where to Watch The Show?

The new chapter unfolds this December on Disney+, continuing Swift’s successful collaboration with the streaming platform that began with Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in 2020. This time, the release is a two-part showcase — Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (featuring the full Tortured Poets Department set) and a six-part behind-the-scenes docuseries titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era. The phenomenal Taylor Swift docuseries The End Of An Era will premiere on Disney+ on December 12, 2025.

It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film… pic.twitter.com/RGZ6zVQnjb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 13, 2025

The release promises to capture not only the music but the moments leading up to the culmination of her tour. Swift has opened up about giving fans access to parts of the tour that have never been seen before, including recording the journey and the final performance in Vancouver on December 8, 2023. Over the course of two years, the Eras Tour grossed $2 billion globally, played to over 10 million fans across 149 shows on five continents, and even boosted local economies, including a $300 million impact in London during its eight Wembley Stadium shows.

The Eras Tour: From Record Box Office To Behind-the-Scenes Access

This project follows Swift’s 2023 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning more than $261 million at the box office. Alongside it, she also produced Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which earned over $50 million during its limited theatrical release. With the upcoming release, fans will get a glimpse into the making of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was created during the tour, adding a new layer to her creative narrative.

Directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions, the new docuseries and concert film reinforce Swift’s status as a leading figure in modern music. Her work continues to draw attention not only for her performances but for her artistry and storytelling, offering a rare glimpse behind the curtain of one of the world’s most successful musicians.

Fans can expect the December 12 release to be more than a documentary; it is a record of the end of an era and a testament to Swift’s enduring influence, showing that even after decades in the spotlight, her journey as a musician and cultural force is far from over.

