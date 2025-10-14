Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a wedding that already feels like a global event. Rumored to be set for 2026, as per Radar Online, their big day is being described as the most talked-about celebration in Hollywood in decades.

The pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 35, are preparing for a grand affair that has turned into the ultimate status test for celebrities. Every major name in music, film, and sports wants a spot on the guest list, which is now seen as the line between who’s in and who’s out of spotlight in showbiz.

A Star-Studded Guest List Everyone Wants To Join

While the guest list remains top secret, a handful of names are almost certain to secure a spot. Swift’s close friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley are expected to be among the first invited. Sabrina Carpenter and the Haim sisters are also likely to make the cut, along with Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes.

Famous Friends Left Out Of The Celebration

Some faces, however, are believed to be off the list. As per the publication, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly no longer in Swift’s inner circle after their names got pulled into a legal dispute involving filmmaker Justin Baldoni. Other notable names expected to be left out include Justin and Hailey Bieber, model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, and singer Katy Perry.

Insiders believe the Kardashian family will remain off the list, given Swift’s long-standing rift with them, as well as her exes, including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Alwyn, and Joe Jonas.

Meghan Markle & Hollywood Royals May Miss Out On The Event

Meghan Markle is rumored to be eager for an invite, but the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to make it despite her attempts to build a friendship with the singer. Even some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and the Beckhams, might not find their names on the list.

Taylor Swift’s Focus On Meaning Over Fame

Sources close to the couple say Taylor wants her wedding to feel personal and private, filled only with people she genuinely cares about. “The last thing Taylor’s going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up to be a part of her special day. Only those who she’s truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut,” an insider said, per RadarOnline.

The celebration, expected to define Hollywood’s social order for years, will reportedly bring together her trusted friends, Travis’s NFL circle, and their families for what could become one of the most talked-about weddings of all time. While rumors surrounding the possible guest list continues to make the rounds, it remains to be seen whether the official one is actually made public when Taylor Swift finally gets ready to walk down the aisle.

