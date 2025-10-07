Selena Gomez is now married to the love of her life, Benny Blanco. The actress-singer had an intimate wedding ceremony, and her best friend, Taylor Swift, was by her side as her bridesmaid. Taylor and Selena have consistently demonstrated that maintaining sisterhood in the entertainment industry is possible despite constant competition and scrutiny.

While Taylor recently told Jimmy Fallon that she gave a fun speech on Selena’s wedding day, the latter honored Taylor’s new album, Life of a Showgirl, with an Instagram post. In the post, Selena Gomez shared a few glimpses from her wedding featuring Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Post Ft. Taylor Swift To Celebrate Life Of A Showgirl Release

On October 6, 2025, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of Taylor Swift attending her wedding and reception. While in the first clip, Taylor can be seen giving an awestruck reaction to Selena’s bridal look, in the next photos and clips, they can be seen posing with each other in goofy and cute ways. Selena Gomez captioned the post, “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always.”

What Did Taylor Swift Wear To Selena Gomez’s Wedding?

On Selena’s wedding day, Taylor wore a beautiful yellow floral gown and tied her hair in a vintage hairstyle. For makeup, she maintained her usual winged liner and red lip combo. For the reception night, Taylor Swift chose a black outfit.

She wore a stunning black gown and changed her hairstyle to a neat braided bun. The singer completed the look with minimal makeup and a red pouty lip. She can be seen posing cozily with Selena.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding took place on September 27, 2025. While the wedding was a private affair, many celebrities were invited to the occasion. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday, October 6, 2025, Taylor spoke about Selena’s bridal look and said the Only Murders in the Building actress was “Not just the most beautiful bride” but also “just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

On the personal front, Taylor Swift was also recently engaged to Travis Kelce and is reportedly preparing for her own marriage.

