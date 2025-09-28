Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot and the loving couple has been pronounced as husband and wife. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in California. The bride herself has shared the dreamy polaroid pictures from their wedding on her social media handle, and we can’t stop smiling from ear-to-ear seeing the beauty of it.

Selena Gomez’s Bridal Look

The beloved pop star has found her happiness in Benny Blanco and after getting engaged last year, the couple has finally sealed the deal with the wedding. It was an intimate affair in California and Selena shared the pictures from her wedding with a simple caption, “9.27.25”. In the carousel post, she also added a few video clips.

The bride and groom chose to get decked up in Ralph Lauren outfits. Selena Gomez kept it simple, classy and elegant and wore a beautiful white body-fitted gown with a long train. The dress featured a halter-neck detailing and the front part was adorned with floral laces. Simple and effective.

Selena chose her look to be minimal and with a pair of diamond studs and a few rings, she accentuated the look. For makeup, she went with a subtle look with a dewy base, a bit of blush, a sleek liner, some mascara and a glossy lip. She kept her hair open and gave some texture to it by adding some soft curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Benny Blanco’s Groom Look

Benny Blanco looked absolutely dapper in the classic black tuxedo which he paired with a white crisp shirt and a bow tie. He complimented his wife totally. They looked so much in love that you can also feel that love through the pictures.

From Camila Cabello to Gordon Ramsay, many celebrities have reacted to their wedding post. Benny couldn’t control his love for his wife and even commented, “my wife in real life”. Although it was an intimate affair, fans have been waiting to see if Taylor Swift or Paris Hilton were in attendance. According to TMZ, Swift reached the Santa Barbara airport but she was covered with heavy security.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Love Story

Their love story unraveled like it was their fate. Selena and Benny met when she was 17 years old. Her mother had set up a meeting between the two to help her daughter with her career, based on a Variety report.

However, even after being friends for years, they never dated before. As we all know Selena had been in an on again and off again relationship with Justin Bieber and Benny also had his relationships. But after collaborating on the song Single Soon in 2023, something clicked between them, and Selena and Benny started dating. By December 2024, they got engaged and in the mid of 2025, they got married!

Advertisement

It is a very special moment for all the Selena Gomez fans. We wish the newly-wedded couple all the best.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Took Home Staggering 34% Of Barbie’s Budget In Salary While Ryan Gosling Was Paid 8% Of It – Decoding The Numbers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News