Selena Gomez, who is now preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has often found her personal life in the spotlight. During her years in the public eye, one of the most talked-about chapters was her relationship with Justin Bieber, which became the iconic “Jelena Saga” in Hollywood. It is a widely known fact that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-and-off relationship that officially ended in 2018. Although both stars have since moved on to happier relationships, old stories from that era still resurface, drawing fans back into the past. One such instance came from 2013, when a 20-year-old Selena was spotted leaving a restaurant with a 14-year-old Jaden Smith, sparking wild dating rumors despite their claims of being just friends.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had been on and off for many years until they finally broke up in 2018. However, in the vast timeline of many years, the two also shared a lot of familiar friends. Jaden Smith was one of the duo’s familiar friends.

For the unknown, Jaden and Justin collaborated on a song called Never Say Never for the movie The Karate Kid in 2010. Their friendship was publicized as both were noted hanging out multiple times. Jaden, who was 14 then, was also rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner, who was later rumored to be dating Justin. It’s a vicious cycle of dating in Hollywood, which cannot be described as a love triangle.

Selena Gomez & Jaden Smith Dinner Outing Sparks Dating Rumors

The Jelena Saga is very well documented on the internet, and we don’t really need to get back into the brain-rot hole of the doomed relationship. But in between the multiple breakups and patch-ups. Somewhere in 2013, after Selena was spotted at a dinner with Smith, rumors started spreading about the two dating, and it was a wild time to be on the internet.

After the pap videos went viral, fans speculated and even started speculating if it was a rebound or if Selena was trying to get back Jaden Smith’s best friend, Justin. Many fans even pointed out the significant six-year age gap between the two and said that it was so messed up that it linked Selena with every guy that she has been seen with.

Loyal fans of Selena Gomez and Jaden Smith quickly shut down the wild rumors and speculations. And turns out it was just a friendly dinner while the two were in the city.

Where They Stand Today?

Back to the present day, Selena Gomez is sealing her partnership with Benny Blanco, and Jaden and Justin are still friends. So, sometimes there is smoke without any fire, really. The popstar reportedly started dating music producer Blanco in early 2023, which she officially confirmed by the end of 2023. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and is about to get married in September 2025.

