Justin Bieber recently addressed growing concerns about his well-being, revealing feelings of self-doubt and insecurity in a heartfelt social media post.

The 31-year-old admitted to often feeling “like a fraud” and “unqualified most days” despite his remarkable success, seemingly alluding to his struggles linked to his meteoric rise to fame as a teenager.

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Insecurity and Self-Love

In the poignant post, Bieber penned, “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin you deserve that.’ And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something.”

He added, “It made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am… They wouldn’t be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

A Rise to Stardom Marked By Internal Struggles

Bieber shot to stardom at just 15 when he was discovered on YouTube and signed to Usher’s record label. His debut single “Baby” launched his career in 2010, propelling him to become one of the world’s best-selling artists with an estimated 150 million records sold.

Despite his achievements, Bieber confessed that praise has often left him feeling undeserving. He revealed that such compliments made him feel as though people were unaware of his internal battles, including his tendency to be judgmental and selfish.

Justin Bieber’s Recent Health Concerns and Public Scrutiny

Bieber’s introspective message followed mounting speculation over his health, fueled by recent appearances where he seemed unkempt and wore unusual outfits.

Concerns escalated when Bieber was seen smoking from what appeared to be a bong, accompanied by Cypress Hill’s “Hits From The Bong” playing in the background. While some fans expressed disappointment, others criticized his behavior as irresponsible, especially given his role as a father.

One penned, “Aren’t you in your 30s? This is a post a 14 year old would make. Man up and be a DAD.” Another said, “Get off the drugs and raise your son,’ while a fan also shared, ‘I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it.”

However, late last month Bieber’s representatives denied any allegations of hard drug use.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the rep said, adding that the performer is currently “in one of the best places in his life.”

According to his rep, Bieber had recently undergone significant life changes, cutting ties with some friendships and business connections that no longer aligned with his well-being.

On the home front, Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have continued to present a united front. The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues seven months ago, have made several public appearances together and shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

In a series of Instagram posts, Bieber marked his 31st birthday with touching images of his family, including a photo where Hailey embraced him during what appeared to be a karaoke session.

