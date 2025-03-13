Finally, some good news for Justin Bieber fans! The ‘Baby’ singer recently surprised his admirers and all the rumormongers with his clean shaven appearance while he stepped out for a casual lunch in Los Angeles.

However, his wife, Hailey, was not by his side as she continues to make waves across the globe at Paris Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber shows off his new mustache-shaved look in Los Angeles (March 11) pic.twitter.com/Q3BltJx6m4 — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) March 12, 2025

Justin Bieber’s New Fashion Statement Amid Growing Rumors

The young pop star’s relaxed outing follows speculation about his personal life, with fans expressing concern over both his frail appearance and his marriage. The 31-year-old sported a goatee and mustache just weeks ago, but now he’s opted for a smoother look.

While grabbing a bite at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood with a friend, he showed off his laid-back fashion sense, pairing baggy jeans with a pink hoodie and a black fur-trimmed coat. Notably, Justin ditched his signature hat, a rare move following rumors that he had undergone a hair transplant.

Bieber’s fans also couldn’t help but admire his fresh look, responding with the enthusiasm only true Beliebers can deliver. One X user wrote, “He looks so good with or without his mustache,” while another added, “Omg, justin finally shaved, he looks so good.”

A third penned, “He looks great. Also, why would it matter if he didn’t? Why are anyone’s looks anyone’s business but theirs?”

He looks so good with or without his mustache — Amanda Searl (@AmandaSearl) March 12, 2025

omg justin finally shaved, he looks so good pic.twitter.com/9IxO98d40W — jaz (@biebsoul) March 12, 2025

He looks great. Also, why would it matter if he didn’t? Why are anyone’s looks anyone’s business but theirs? — marni.x (@marni__4x) March 12, 2025

Did Justin Bieber Have a Hair Transplant?

The speculation about a possible hair transplant came to light after plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov analyzed Justin’s hairline, comparing a buzzcut photo from 2022 to a fuller-haired image from 2024.

“When I look at his forehead, [the hairline is now] much flatter, it doesn’t have that recession,” Linkov explained in a video uploaded to TikTok. “And when the hair is wet, you can tell the regularity of the [hairline], so it looks like maybe he did have a transplant.”

He continued, “There’s no medication that’s going to turn a receding hairline around. I think, based on [photos], I would say, he has likely had a hair restoration surgery. He started to wear all these hats [in 2022] and he’s covering up his hair so that it’s hard to tell what was going on.”

The New York-based surgeon, who also projected the star possibly had around 1,800 follicles transferred, added, “And remember, hair transplants can take up to a year, maybe a year and a half, to see final results.”

Justin Bieber’s Marriage Rumors and Social Media Presence

Amid these observations, fans have also expressed concern about Justin’s recent scruffy look and his relationship with Hailey.

Justin jumped to his Instagram stories to share a message to his followers over the past weekend on Saturday. It read, “We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us. And we don’t owe anyone anything.”

The couple, however, continues to appear together on social media, confidently brushing off rumors.

In celebration of Justin’s 31st birthday earlier this month, he posted heartwarming images of himself and Hailey holding their son, Jack Blues. Another snapshot captured Hailey embracing Justin during what seemed to be a fun karaoke night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber’s Controversial Social Media Post

Justin also recently sparked online debate after posting photos of himself smoking from what looked like a bong while listening to Cypress Hill’s “Hits From The Bong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Some followers criticized the singer for his behavior, urging him to focus on fatherhood. “Aren’t you in your 30s? This is a post a 14 year old would make. Man up and be a DAD,” said one.

Another added, “Get off the drugs and raise your son,” while a third also shared, “I hope Jack doesn’t have to be around all this smoke. A kid doesn’t deserve it.”

