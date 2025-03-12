Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have hit a rocky period in their marriage and now they have reportedly sought help of counseling to work through their struggles.

According to sources close to the couple, the therapy has become a pivotal tool for the power duo as they face mounting pressures for several months now. “They’re doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud,” they said.

Justin and Hailey’s Pressure From Parenthood and Personal Issues

Since welcoming their son Jack Blues last August, life has grown more complicated with Hailey getting reportedly frustrated with Justin’s immature behavior, which has added strain to their relationship.

“This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn’t ready to give up,” the source added. “With all the pressure they’re under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it’s no wonder they’ve both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense.”

Besides, Bieber is said to be deeply troubled by his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent legal troubles and fears that he may be dragged into the case as a witness.

“This is all very heavy stuff that Justin is dealing with,” an insider noted. “It requires expert help and, as his partner, Hailey has to be a part of the equation. So, whenever something comes up, they see their counselor together.”

Justin Bieber’s Ongoing Mental Health Struggles

Bieber’s struggles aren’t new as the pop star has been open about his mental health battles, including the difficult period that forced him to cancel part of his Purpose tour in 2017.

A source said, “Justin is still haunted by a lot of things from his past. What he went through as a child star has left him with PTSD that he continually needs to work on. It’s got to be tough for Hailey, but she’s committed to him and loves him fiercely.”

They added, “It’s very clear she’ll walk through the fire with him. Still, people worry about them. It’s a lot for any couple to handle, and their fame magnifies everything.”

