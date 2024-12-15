Sean Diddy Combs will officially spend the Christmas and New Year holidays behind bars. The disgraced media mogul has reportedly given up his quest for bail and will stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, until his trial kicks in next year, the Mirror reports.

Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Denied Bail Three Times

Sean Diddy Combs decided to stop asking after being turned down three times. He has been locked up since September when he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking by force, transporting individuals for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

His first attempt was shot down during his arraignment on September 17, just a day after his arrest in Manhattan. A second judge turned him down the next day, citing witness tampering concerns and his third try on November 27 got the same result.

According to the indictment, Diddy is accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” that enabled him to subject his alleged victims to years of sexual, physical, emotional, and verbal abuse. Now it seems that Combs’ 2025 plans just got a little more “behind bars” than expected!

Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Hit With Several Lawsuits

Since his arrest, Combs has faced a growing number of lawsuits. Attorney Tony Buzbee represents numerous individuals claiming to be the rapper’s victims. According to the BBC, Buzbee has stated that Combs is facing around 300 cases.

He also mentioned that his team had received approximately 3000 calls after urging potential victims to come forward. “I think that the potential [number of] cases is probably in the 300 range, but I think realistically, it’ll ultimately be about 100 to 150,” Tony told the network.

Combs has denied all the allegations against him, accusing attorney Buzbee of using the controversy for personal gain. His legal team described the numerous lawsuits as “shameless publicity stunts” aimed at extracting money from celebrities who fear falsehoods being spread about them, much like the lies they claim have been directed at Combs.

Over the past two decades, both men and women have come forward with accusations of wrongdoing, with Tony Buzbee filing 20 lawsuits from individuals seeking damages for the alleged harm caused by the rapper.

