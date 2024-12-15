Madonna is no stranger to controversy, but this time she appears to have taken things to an entirely new level, stirring up significant backlash. The Queen of Pop sparked a buzz among her fans on Friday night when she posted AI-generated images on her Instagram story. The images featured her and Pope Francis in playful, intimate poses.

Madonna shared these AI images of her and 87 year old Pope Francis, on her Instagram. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/hTnPFS11Mw — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) December 14, 2024

Madonna’s Controversial Instagram Post

In the first image, Pope Francis, 87, is seen beaming as he embraces Madonna from the side, his nose pressed gently against her cheek. The Frozen singer captioned the image, “Going into the weekend like…”

In the second image, Madonna donned a lacy corset as Pope Francis, with one arm encircling her waist, seemed to lean in for an intimate kiss, blurring the lines between the surreal and the provocative. “Feels Good to Be Seen……” she captioned the second snap.

Madonna also tagged the Instagram account of Rick Dick, who made the image. Dick posted the image onto his account with the caption, “Feels Good to Be Seen……”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RickDick (@rickdick_)

The Image Sparked Online Controversy

Social media users wasted no time in blasting Madonna for the controversial images. “This is ridiculously disrespectful,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

This is ridiculously disrespectful. — Dylan ⸆⸉ (@thatswhen_tv) December 14, 2024

Another wrote that the singer’s post was “so creepy,” while a third said Madonna’s “just weird as hell” and she’s “lost it.” “Disgusting! I pray her soul gets saved!” another critic penned.

this is so creepy — Kenzie✨OF FREE (@wyababee) December 14, 2024

This is just weird as hell… she’s lost it — grant (@dreserts) December 14, 2024

The Vatican Once Suggested Boycotting Madonna’s Concert Tour

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Vatican once called for a boycott of Madonna’s Blond Ambition World Tour due to the controversy surrounding her 1989 Like a Prayer music video. The provocative video depicted Madonna kissing a black saint wrongly accused of murder and featured religious imagery, including burning crosses.

“I was raised with a Catholic education. During the press conference, while I was busy promoting In Bed with Madonna, I was shocked to see myself attacked by the Church because it was unable to understand how much my work was trying to produce something good,” Madonna told Vanity Fair Italia in 2023.

She added, “I immediately realized that the problem was them, not me. The problem was them because they had not understood that my work as an artist united people, gave them freedom of expression, unity. It was the mirror of Jesus’ teachings. Whoever attacked me was just a hypocrite.”

At the time, even her Pepsi commercial was pulled, although she was later granted permission to release it in September last year. “Artists are here to disturb the peace,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram reel, as she finally unveiled the commercial after it had been kept out of the public eye for 34 years.

