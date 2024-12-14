Imagine a world where Keanu Reeves would’ve been the one popping claws as Wolverine. Crazy, right? But in the late ’90s, Keanu set his sights on snagging the role that ultimately went to Hugh Jackman. During a SiriusXM chat with his Bill & Ted Face the Music buddy Alex Winter, Keanu spilled the tea: “For me, I always wanted to play Wolverine.” Let that sink in. Neo and Logan, two iconic roles colliding? Now, that’s a multiverse moment we didn’t know we needed.

But Keanu isn’t bitter. When Winter tossed the idea that there might still be a chance, Reeves waved it away with a laid-back smile. “It is too late,” he shrugged. “It was filled really well. I’m all good with it now.”

Let’s backtrack a bit. While Hugh Jackman was busy growing claws and churning out Wolverine greatness for nearly two decades (goodbye, X-Men movies, hello Logan epicness), Keanu was flipping reality in The Matrix. Remember that scene where he dodges bullets in slow motion? Yeah, that Keanu. Instead of clawing through mutants, he was bending time, reality, and, let’s face it, our very perception of sci-fi action cinema. The actor didn’t need Wolverine; he already became Neo–bending reality, fighting bad guys, and becoming a global icon.

But Hollywood’s casting roulette is a wild beast. What if Brad Pitt hadn’t turned down The Matrix, and Keanu snagged that role instead? Would we have seen Keanu Reeves donning Logan’s rugged look and flexing those adamantium claws? Imagine Neo with an attitude, slicing up enemies with style. Instead, the universe had other plans – a Keanu Wolverine never came to be, but he made peace with it faster than you can say “adrenaline-fueled action scenes.”

Now, let’s talk about the MCU. Disney owns the rights to the X-Men, and the internet is already abuzz with wild guesses about who will play Wolverine next. Could it be someone we haven’t even thought of, like… Keanu? Kevin Feige, Marvel’s boss, isn’t ruling it out. He once told Joe Quesada, “We talk to him for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” Our translation: Marvel is basically sliding into Keanu’s DMs whenever a project rolls around.

But here’s the kicker: Keanu’s calendar looks like a high-octane nightmare. Between John Wick 4, The Matrix 4, and a slew of other projects, he’s busier than a Marvel villain scheming world domination. Wolverine might’ve slipped through his grasp, but Keanu’s resilience ensures he’ll continue breaking reality, hearts, and expectations.

So, while Keanu Reeves as Wolverine remains a multiversal pipe dream, it’s not entirely off the table. Hollywood’s magic has a way of resurrecting the unthinkable. Keanu remains Hollywood’s wildcard, whether it’s as a mutant, a mentor, or yet another iconic role, we didn’t see coming. After all, if anyone can rewrite destiny, bend reality, and carve a new path, it’s Keanu Reeves- effortlessly cool, endlessly adaptable, and perpetually unstoppable.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Daisy Ridley Admitted Being Heartbroken Over Harsh Criticism Of Her Star Wars Role: “It’s Still Upsetting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News