Alright, let’s get into it—the real story behind Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ legendary “feud.” And yeah, it all started because Ryan married Scarlett Johansson. You read that right. During an interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman confessed that he can’t remember how it all began.

The feud began in 2009 on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Jackman was already the iconic Wolverine, and Reynolds was still figuring out his Deadpool vibe. But it wasn’t just the roles at play here. Jackman, who was tight with Scarlett, was lowkey busting Reynolds’ chops. “Better watch yourself, pal, I’m keeping an eye on you,” Jackman joked. And just like that, the playful trash talk started flying, with Reynolds firing back like a pro. The feud was officially born.

By the time Reynolds and Johansson split in 2010, their “feud” was already gaining momentum. It didn’t just slow down—it got even better. In 2015, Hugh Jackman dropped a hilarious vid of Reynolds dressed as Deadpool, doing a dead-on Aussie accent and joking about voting Jackman as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Reynolds wasn’t holding back, but honestly? It was all for laughs.

Then came the savage Deadpool roast in 2016. Reynolds dressed as his beloved character to troll Jackman for Australia Day, saying, “You gave us Wolverine, and for that, I can’t forgive you.” As if that wasn’t enough, he also called X-Men Origins: Wolverine a “career-low” for Jackman. Ouch.

Reynolds didn’t stop there—oh no, he found even more ways to troll Jackman. In Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds wore a mask of Jackman’s face. Deadpool, people! And then he crashed Jackman’s interview for Eddie the Eagle, dropping some borderline awkward questions on him. Classic Reynolds. Jackman, of course, wasn’t having it. He joked, “Mate, you’re like gum on my shoe!”

But don’t worry, it wasn’t all one-sided. Jackman got revenge in 2018 when he roped Jake Gyllenhaal into a Christmas prank on Reynolds. The Deadpool star looked out of place in a Christmas shirt while everyone else wore normal clothes. Gyllenhaal and Jackman had the upper hand on that one.

And when Hugh Jackman posted a pic with fans in Beijing in 2017, Reynolds didn’t miss the chance to roast him. “Pretty sure those are protesters,” he joked. The digs kept coming, but it always had that love-hate vibe.

By 2019, the two agreed to call a truce and teamed up for funny commercials for each other’s brands. Reynolds did a heartwarming ad for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee while Jackman poked fun at Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. Classic Jackman move—keep it funny, keep it fresh.

Even now, these two still throw in their signature digs. When Jackman celebrated 24 years of marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness, Reynolds couldn’t resist commenting, “Hang in there, Deb.” Typical Reynolds, right?

So yeah, it all started over Scarlett Johansson, but it’s turned into one of Hollywood’s longest-running and funniest feuds. From trolling to pranking to Deadpool mask moments, Jackman and Reynolds have kept fans laughing for years. And who knows? They’ll probably keep it going for as long as they can.

