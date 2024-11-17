Kevin Hart, the comedy king packing out arenas like Madison Square Garden, was once told to pack it up and leave comedy for good. And not just by anyone—this brutal feedback came from Lucien Hold, the legendary comedy talent booker behind icons like Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld. Yeah, let that sink in.

In a candid chat at the WSJ Tech D. Live conference, Hart shared the moment that could’ve crushed his comedy dreams. “Did I have my moments where there was a question of whether this is it? Is this the career? Of course,” Hart admitted. But nothing hit harder than Hold’s words.

Hart had hustled hard to get in front of Hold, a guy whose approval could make or break careers. “If this guy said you were funny, then you were funny,” Hart recalled. “If this guy said you had it, you had it.” So, when Hart finally landed a chance to showcase his skills, he expected to hear validation. Spoiler alert: that’s not what happened.

“I performed for him, and he told me to my face that I should really think about finding another profession,” Hart revealed. “I’m sitting in the chair, in his office, and I’m waiting for the joke. I’m waiting for the punchline, and there wasn’t one.” No sugarcoating, no silver lining—just a blunt dismissal of his comedic chops.

For Kevin Hart, it was a massive blow. He had poured blood, sweat, and tears into earning that meeting, only to hear the words no comedian wants to hear. But instead of throwing in the towel, Hart used that moment as fuel. “That could have been a damaging moment, but those are the moments I choose to let go of,” he said.

Hart walked away with a lesson: other people’s opinions don’t define your journey. “Everyone will always have an opinion,” he said. “But your action is based on your will and want. When you allow others to dictate your movements, then you’ll always be affected.”

Fast forward to now, and Hart’s career speaks for itself. From blockbuster hits to sold-out comedy tours, he is living proof that determination beats doubt every time. Hollywood’s gatekeepers might’ve tried to write him off, but Hart rewrote the game instead.

