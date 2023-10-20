Kevin Hart is a well-known actor with millions of fans thanks to his stand-up comedy gigs and movies such as the Jumanji film franchise, Central Intelligence, Get Hard, Little Fockers, and more. But did you know the comedian – who has been part of the entertainment world since 2001, could have also been an Oscars host?

In December 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Hart would host the 2019 Oscars ceremony in February 2019. However, this news rubbed the audiences the wrong way and prompted severe backlash owing to Hart’s old homophobic tweets and comments.

Not only his old tweets but a 2010 stand-up special video of Hart saying he feared his then-three-year-old son would be gay also resurfaced and went viral. This severe backlash resulted in Kevin Hart stepping away from the prestigious hosting gig within days and posting an apology online. Read on to know all he said about the controversy and being unable to host the Oscars.

On December 7, 2018, Kevin Hart took to Twitter (now X) and announced his decision to step down as the host of the 91st Academy Awards. He tweeted, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s.” Revealing the reason for the same, he added, “….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.”

Besides confirming he would not take on the Oscar gig that celebrated the films of 2018, the ‘Jumanji’ actor also apologized to the LGBTQ community for his prior jokes and insensitive statements about them. Kevin Hart added, “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

In another tweet, the ‘Central Intelligence’ actor added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart.

Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Prior to tweeting the news of stepping away as the host of Oscar 2019, Kevin Hart posted a video to Instagram stating that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had given him an ultimatum: Apologize, or we’ll find a new host. In it (via The Guardian), the ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ star said he would not apologize. He says, “I chose to pass, I passed on the apology. The reason I chose to pass is because I’ve addressed this several times, this is not the first time this has come up, I’ve addressed this… I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on.”

He added, “Regardless, Academy, I’m thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. If it goes away no harm no foul.”

The Oscars have had only a few black hosts, such as Chris Rock, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sammy Davis Jr.

Do you think celebrities deserve the backlash they receive for what they did and said in the past, or is it time the audiences move on?

