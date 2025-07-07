Babushaan Mohanty starrer Bou Buttu Bhuta is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It was the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. And now, there’s another feather added to the cap. The horror-comedy has emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025 by beating Chhaava. Scroll below for a detailed report.

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Collection Day 25

As per the official figures, Bou Butta Bhuta has earned 15.10 crore net in 25 days in India. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 17.81 crores. Babushaan Mohanty starrer has set new milestones for Odia cinema. It was the first film to cross the 10 crore net mark and is now continuing the streak of success with 15 crore+ earnings.

What is Bou Buttu Bhuta budget?

Jagdish Mishra’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 2-3 crores. Even considering the upper limit, the makers have enjoyed returns of 12.10 crores in 25 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 403.33%.

Bou Buttu Bhutta is now the most profitable Indian film of 2025

Babushaan Mohanty has truly unleashed madness at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy drama has surpassed Chhaava and every single film to become the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Indian films of 2025 below (including their budget, box office collections & ROI):

Bou Buttu Bhuta: 3 crore | 15.10 crore | 403.33% Chhaava: 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% Maaman: 10 crore | 39.68 crore | 296.8%

Bou Buttu Bhutta Box Office Summary

India net: 15.10 crores

Budget: 3 crores

ROI: 403.33%

India gross: 17.81 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

