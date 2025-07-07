After Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar was finally expected to unlock the 200 crore milestone in 2025. Unfortunately, he will be missing the feat yet again by less than two crores. But there’s good news as Housefull 5 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Scroll below for day 31 box office updates!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India in 31 days?

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial was certain to enter the 200 crore club until the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan starrer stole the thunder and began dominating the ticket windows right from the word go. The milestone got further challenging with the arrival of Maa and now Metro In Dino.

In 31 days, Housefull 5 earned a cumulative total of 198.07 crore* net, which is about 233.72 crores in gross earnings. On the 5th Sunday, it garnered only 16 lakhs, a slight improvement from the 13 lakhs minted on Saturday. The end is now almost here, as the box office collections will drop below the ten lakh mark.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Week 4 – 4.29 crores

Weekend 5 – 39 lakhs

Total – 198.07 crores*

Housefull 5 beats Ek Tha Tiger

Akshay Kumar starrer has climbed up the ladder among the top 50 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. It has taken over the 45th spot from Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which grossed 198 crore net in its lifetime.

The next target is Akshay’s own, Mission Mangal (200.16 crores). The 200 crore club will now be out of reach as Housefull 5 has almost saturated its run at the ticket windows.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 198.07 crores

India gross: 233.72 crores

Budget recovery: 88%

Overseas gross: 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.32 crores

Verdict: Losing

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Beats Saukan Saunkanay 2 To Become #1 Punjabi Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News