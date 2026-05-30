Kane Parsons-helmed Backrooms is leaving everyone stunned with its Thursday previews collection alone! It has recorded one of the biggest previews for horror movies in the post-COVID era even surpassing last year’s The Conjuring: Last Rites. It is on par with the previews collection of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This weekend is set to witness a new record for the A24 studio with Backrooms’ stellar debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received strong ratings from critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 89%, and their collective consensus reads, “A startlingly assured feature debut from director Kane Parsons, Backrooms bends the liminal spaces that have haunted the internet for years into a horror film that’s as mesmerizing as it is terrifying.”

Backrooms’ Thursday previews collection in North America

The Kane Parsons movie, Backrooms, collected $10.4 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office [via Luiz Fernando’s X post]. It is the overall 4th biggest preview collection for horror movies in North America beating Five Nights at Freddys’ $10.3 million. In the post-COVID era, the R-rated horror movie has recorded the 2nd-highest preview collections, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites’ $8.5 million. It is only behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $13 million two-day previews at the North American box office.

To date, it has also earned the biggest Thursday previews ever by a film not released by a major studio. It is almost on par with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which had earned $10.5 million from its Thursday previews.

Eyes a record opening weekend at the North American box office

With its Thursday previews alone, it had almost surpassed the opening-day collection of Civil War [$10.8 million]. It is expected to exceed industry expectations and collect $70 million to $80 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It would be almost three times more than Civil War’s $25.5 million three-day debut and Marty Supreme‘s 5-day opening of $28.5 million, including previews. It is set to be the biggest debut ever for A24 at the box office in North America.

The film is expected to snatch away Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s #1 spot in the domestic rankings. Directed by Kane Parsons, the film follows a furniture store owner and his therapist who discover a dimension of seemingly endless liminal spaces accessible through the store’s basement. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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