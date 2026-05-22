Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, and Sigourney Weaver

Director: Jon Favreau

What’s Good: The intro is quite majestic in terms of visuals and scope.

What’s Bad: The movie feels like several episodes from the TV series stitched together in not such a good way.

Loo Break: You can go and take a rest right after the opening sequence, as the film never reaches that level ever again.

Watch or Not?: Yes, you can watch it if you’re a big Star Wars fan, and maybe if you want your children to watch it.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 132 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

Star Wars is quite a handful of a franchise, and ever since Disney got the rights to it, they have never really known what to do with it, starting with a very disastrous trilogy that went nowhere in terms of story and the many TV shows on Disney+ that certainly lack quality and consistency, and so when the franchise finally comes back to the big screen, you would have thought it could be in the shape of a huge installment and not what The Mandalorian and Grogu is, a TV special.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Mandalorian is a TV series that drinks heavily from the old serial from the 1930s, and because of it, most of the episodes are simple, telling stories that can be executed in thirty minutes and then just move on from there, which is why it feels like the writers of this movie, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor, wrote one episode each, and then they just stitched them together, and that creates a sense of disjointedness that is very unenjoyable.

This is only speculation, of course, but if that was not the case, then the movie suffers from a severe case of bad pacing and makes things feel quite inconsistent, as if there wasn’t a clear vision for why this story should be told. Maybe the objective was to give closure to the TV series in a big way, but by the end, I felt that The Mandalorian and Grogu deserved a better ending.

Din and Grogu are a fantastic duo, but they have changed little since the time of their first adventures, and the dynamic has stayed the same, with Din being the straight man and Grogu being cute and also a baby, not understanding his surroundings at all, which makes many of the developments involving him from the TV series feel like a waste of time, as nothing really changed for him.

As it is, the story has some good moments, but it never manages to reach beyond the high that is its intro sequence, and the entire tone of the movie is too childlike, which is fine, but taking into account that the Star Wars audience is composed of mostly adults, it feels weird that the film aims only at one section of the audience, and while adults can have a great time, this is definitely not the movie most Star Wars fans were looking for.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Star Performance

Talking about the performances is also a bit strange because the film is mainly a creature feature, a term used for all movies where the monsters are the real main event, and here, as Din is mostly behind his Mandalorian helmet, there is not much expression, which is sad, because Pedro Pascal can only do so much with his voice.

The rest of the movie stars are mostly puppets and CGI creatures, and while, yes, Sigourney Weaver is here, her role is very small, so talking about a performance from her might be difficult, and yet, while this is not a movie for acting, the premise still works without anything particularly interesting from the actors on screen and those who are only voices.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: Direction, Music

Favreau has been a company man, and Disney owns him a lot, having led the development of both Marvel and TV Star Wars in their beginnings, but here, Favreau is not very inspired, and while the film has a budget of $165 million, sometimes the film can look a bit cheap, especially VFX-wise, which is a shame because there is really something cool being done here with the art direction, but the big budget is not enough to bring it to life consistently.

Meanwhile, Ludwig Göransson continues to be Disney’s ace in the hole by delivering a fantastic score that is clearly one of the best, if not the best, elements in the film; the man is just talented for composing truly catchy and exciting tunes, and his work in this film is just one more confirmation of it.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Movie Review: The Last Word

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu feel more like a TV special, a way to close the TV series in a big way, and while that is fine, it keeps on diluting what going to the cinema for a Star Wars film used to be: an event, something that would only happen once in a while, but it was meant to be big and unique. Let’s see if Disney can turn things around with future Star Wars projects, but this is not what people want from a Star Wars film.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu released on 22nd May, 2026.

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