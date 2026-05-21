Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is now close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. There’s more good news: it’s also emerged as the only Hindi film to have crossed 4 crore footfalls in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Dhurandhar 2 footfalls in India

What a terrific journey, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has witnessed at the ticket windows. It began its record-breaking spree right from the word go. In about 63 days of its box office run, the spy action thriller sequel has registered 4 crore footfalls. It had previously surpassed Dhurandhar (3.5 crore) to register the 2nd highest footfalls in Hindi cinema in the post-COVID era.

Beats Pushpa 2

Back in 2024, Pushpa 2 surpassed all expectations at the box office. It created mayhem, collecting a whopping 836.09 crore and becoming the first film to enter the 800 crore club in the Hindi language alone. In its lifetime, Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster registered 3.7 crore footfalls.

History has been rewritten as Dhurandhar 2 has not only surpassed Pushpa 2 but also become the first Hindi film to register 4 crore footfalls in the post-COVID era.

Check out the top 5 highest footfalls in Hindi cinema (post-COVID):

Dhurandhar 2: 4 crore Pushpa 2: 3.7 crore Dhurandhar: 3.5 crore Gadar 2: 3.2 crore Jawan: 3.15 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

In 63 days, Ranveer Singh starrer has accumulated 1183.70 crore net at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 225 crore, it has accumulated mind-boggling returns of 958.7 crore. The spy action thriller is the biggest success Bollywood has ever witnessed! Mind you, it’s yet to conclude its journey, so it will be exciting to see where it eventually lands in its lifetime.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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