Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s buzz is suddenly on the rise, with fans attributing all the hype to Virat Kohli. As soon as the sportsman expressed his views on the movie on Instagram, scenes of jam-packed theaters flooded the platform.

Kohli did not just give a short shoutout. He shared a detailed review, praising the film, the direction, and especially Ranveer Singh’s performance. His post quickly grabbed attention and went viral within minutes.

Kohli’s Response Creates Viral Hype on Social Media

Kohli called the film a rare cinematic experience and said it kept him fully engaged for hours. He appreciated director Aditya Dhar for his vision and effort. He also highlighted how every emotion in the film felt strong and real.

Fans were quick to react. Many pointed out that Kohli rarely posts about films, which made this even more special. Social media platforms were soon filled with reactions, clips, and discussions around the film.

Virat Kohli watched Dhurandhar and wrote a whole paragraph describing its aweness Virat Kohli has never posted about any movie before despite marrying a Bollywood actress Tough time for khangressis and Liberchodus. pic.twitter.com/IMz9U5JBkI — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) April 6, 2026

One viral post read, “Crazy scenes in cinema halls for Dhurandhar 2 after just one story from Virat Kohli! Truly Asia’s biggest superstar 🔥.”

Crazy scenes in cinema halls for Dhurandhar 2 after just one story from Virat Kohli! Truly Asia’s biggest superstar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WnWuefx7Ht — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) April 7, 2026

Another user posted, “Suddenly the trending topic of the nation is kohli posting for Dhurandhar and not IPL 😭 Kohli is easily the most influential celebrity of India 🔥.”

Suddenly the trending topic of the nation is kohli posting for Dhurandhar and not IPL 😭 Kohli is easily the most influential celebrity of India 🔥pic.twitter.com/ltnimRzhRR — Dive (@crickohlic) April 6, 2026

Dhurandhar Ticket Sales Jump

Along with viral videos, fans are also sharing numbers that show a big jump in ticket bookings. According to posts online, bookings rose sharply within hours of Kohli’s story.

One user claimed, “Before Virat Kohli’s tweet: – 1.63K tickets booked on BookMyShow (1 last hour) for Dhurandhar After his tweet: – 18.28K tickets booked on BookMyShow (1 hour) for Dhurandhar This is what real star power looks like.🔥”

Before Virat Kohli’s tweet: – 1.63K tickets booked on BookMyShow (1 last hour) for Dhurandhar After his tweet:

– 18.28K tickets booked on BookMyShow (1 hour) for Dhurandhar This is what real star power looks like.🔥 pic.twitter.com/YPSGJec5LR — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) April 7, 2026

Another user added, “2k tickets were getting booked per hour yesterday, today it’s touching 20k. Debate all you want but number says it all. Virat Kohli is biggest celebrity india has.”

2k tickets were getting booked per hour yesterday, today it’s touching 20k. Debate all you want but number says it all. Virat Kohli is biggest celebrity india has pic.twitter.com/iSCmRkyuyn — ` (@8eenpoint5) April 7, 2026

Inside theatres, the mood looks more like a celebration. One viral reaction said, “After Virat Kohli dropped that Dhurandhar 2 insta Story, Theatres Turned into Stadium man 💀 Today’s 6 PM show, Full Madness !!!.”

After Virat Kohli dropped that Dhurandhar 2 insta Story, Theatres Turned into Stadium man 💀 Today’s 6 PM show, Full Madness !!! pic.twitter.com/cp2cz9EV1E — ` (@TsMeAman) April 7, 2026

Right now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is clearly enjoying massive attention. The connection between Kohli’s post and the packed theatres may still be debated, but the impact is hard to ignore.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside The Dhurandhar Star’s 400 Crore Wealth & Blockbuster Earnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News