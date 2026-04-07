Ramayana is the forthcoming two-part mythological epic film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It’s been reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 4000 crore. However, before helming this magnum opus, Tiwari had a humble beginning as a filmmaker. Let’s take a look at his journey and the struggles that went into making his first feature film, Chillar Party.

Chillar Party: Nitesh Tiwari’s Debut Struggle Explained

Nitesh Tiwari is known for directing films like Dangal and Chhichhore. But before venturing into films, he was working in advertising. In a podcast with Komal Nahta, he revealed how his directorial debut came together. Tiwari wrote Chillar Party with Vikas Bahl as a “weekend project.” He said, “That fear never came because we never wanted to direct Chillar Party. When Vikas and I started writing, it was just a weekend project. I was in advertising, and he had his own job. We wrote it purely for enjoyment, and as it developed, we realized we had something special.”

However, the duo faced challenges when they started approaching directors for the film. Several filmmakers turned down the story. Tiwari explained the reason: “They felt a movie about 10 kids and a dog wouldn’t work without a hero. Some feared being typecast as children’s filmmakers.”

After facing multiple rejections, Vikas suggested that Nitesh take on the director’s role. Nitesh was hesitant at first, as he had a stable job in advertising and no experience in direction. However, Vikas pushed for a clear decision: either move ahead together or drop the project altogether.

Tiwari recalled, “Vikas asked if I would direct it. I said, ‘No mad dog has bitten me! I have a stable career in advertising and no experience in direction.’ But he insisted, saying we should do it together or drop the film entirely. So, I thought, why not take the risk? If it didn’t work, I still had engineering to fall back on.”

Chillar Party Success Story: How Nitesh Tiwari Turned Risk Into A National Award-Winning Hit

The risk that Tiwari and Bahl took eventually paid off. Chillar Party was well received by critics and became a surprise hit. It also won a National Award for Best Children’s Film. The plot revolved around a group of children who were fighting to save a stray dog. Tiwari and Bahl wrote their story while Vijay Mauray penned the screenplay and dialogues. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Salman Khan.

Its cast includes Araav Khanna, Shankar Shende, Pankaj Tripathi, Swara Bhasker, and Divji Handa, among others. Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance in the song Tai Tai Phish. Years later, Kapoor and Tiwari worked together on Ramayana.

Tiwari has also directed the sports biographical drama Dangal, which starred Aamir Khan. The film was based on the Phogat sisters, and it became a massive critical and commercial success. He has also directed films like Bhootnath Returns, Chhichhore, and Break Point. His last directorial venture was the romantic drama Bawaal. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Chillar Party Trailer

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