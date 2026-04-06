Kya Kamaal Hai: Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman & Irshad Kamil Collab

Global sensation Diljit Dosanjh, renowned composer AR Rahman, and award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil collaborate on “Kya Kamaal Hai,” a song from Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga,” one of the most exciting creative partnerships of the year.

The announcement on Sunday sparked huge excitement, with the trio being spotted for a special recording session, and fans are looking forward to these classic musical collaborations. This new collection of behind-the-scenes photos adds to the excitement by giving fans a close-up look at the eagerly anticipated partnership and the creative process behind it.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga: Plot, Cast & Release Date

The movie is a romantic drama that captures “memories that refuse to fade away, unfinished conversations, and stolen glances.” Set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the film tells a story of love and longing.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles and is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, as well as Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. It is scheduled for release in theaters on June 12, 2026.

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