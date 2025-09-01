Imtiaz Ali is known for weaving magic on the silver screen. The director started his career in 2005 with a film that was produced by Dharmendra and launched Abhay Deol in the film industry. His 9th directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra was released in 2024.

Imtiaz is considered one of those magical stars who has never shied away from creating masterpieces. His films might not have been box-office marvels, but all of them have a special place in the audience’s hearts except for two.

The only exceptions in Imtiaz Ali’s career have been Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, and the other being a second attempt at Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Since all the Imtiaz films deserve your love and attention, here is a curated list of all his films and every single detail about them. We have also mentioned where to watch these magical stories. Have a look at all his films ranked from the least rated on IMDb to Top Rated on IMDb.

9. Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Streaming On: Jio Cinema, Netflix

Jio Cinema, Netflix IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda

Plot: When professional ambitions clash with personal feelings for a modern-day couple, a love story from a bygone era may offer some wisdom.

8. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Plot: A depressed middle-aged tour guide who lives in his own bubble gets another chance to experience and face reality through a chirpy girl.

7. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

Plot: An old-fashioned romantic tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. Has love really ever changed?

6. Tamasha (2015)

Streaming On: Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video

Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Plot: A boy meets a girl in Corsica. They decide not to reveal their real name or personality. What happens next? It is the same old story – Phir Wahi Kahaani!

5. Socha Na Tha (2005)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Zee 5

Prime Video, Zee 5 IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Cast: Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia

Plot: A boy is forced to meet a girl for an arranged marriage, but even though he refuses the match, they secretly become friends. As things get complicated and both get engaged to different people, they realize they’ve fallen in love with each other.

4. Highway (2014)

Streaming On: YouTube, Google Play

YouTube, Google Play IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Plot: Right before her wedding, a young woman finds herself abducted and held for ransom. As the initial days pass, she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper.

3. Rockstar (2011)

Streaming On: Zee 5, Jio Cinema

Zee 5, Jio Cinema IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor

Plot: Janardhan Jakhar, aka Jordan, chases his dreams of becoming a big Rock star, during which he falls in love with Heer.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Streaming On: Netfliix

Netfliix IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Cast: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

Plot: It is a biographical drama following the lives of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, two revolutionary singers who skyrockets to fame in the 80s.

1. Jab We Met (2007)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Plot: A depressed wealthy businessman finds his life changing after he meets a spunky and carefree young woman, Geet.

THE EXCEPTIONS

Imtiaz Ali has been associated with three more beauties as a writer. Check out where to watch them.

3. Cocktail (2012)

Streaming On: Jio Cinema, Zee 5

Jio Cinema, Zee 5 IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty

Plot: A love triangle between a guy and two girls who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another.

2. Ahista Ahista (2006)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Director: Shivam Nair

Shivam Nair Cast: Abhay Deol, Soha Ali Khan

Plot: An acting marriage witness, Ankush falls in love with a girl who has been betrayed by her lover. When he returns back, Ankush tries his best to save his relationship.

1. Laila Majnu

Streaming On: Zee 5

Zee 5 IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Director: Sajid Ali

Sajid Ali Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

Plot: Taking the leap out of the classic folklore, the story is set in today’s time in Kashmir, where Laila Majnu has problems relevant to the youth of today. While dealing with their feuding families, a passionate love story unravels.

