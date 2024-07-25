Over the years, Hindi cinema has gifted us with some memorable twists that have become the talk of the town. Let’s take a filmy ride through the best Bollywood movies that have wowed us with their unforgettable plot twists.

1. Kahaani (2012)

Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, redefined the thriller genre in Bollywood. The film stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who arrives in Kolkata in search of her missing husband. The narrative is tight, the suspense is gripping, and the climax is nothing short of mind-blowing. The revelation that Vidya is not actually pregnant and that her entire backstory was fabricated to avenge her husband’s death is a twist that caught everyone off guard. The meticulous planning and execution of her plan left audiences in awe of Vidya’s character and Ghosh’s storytelling.

2. Drishyam (2015)

Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, is a masterclass in suspense and storytelling. Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple man who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after they become embroiled in a crime. The film keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The twist, where it’s revealed that Vijay has hidden the victim’s body in the foundation of a newly constructed police station, is a stroke of genius. This plot twist not only shocks but also highlights Vijay’s cunning and resourcefulness.

3. Andhadhun (2018)

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun is a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as Akash, a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. The narrative is filled with dark humor, suspense, and unexpected developments. The ultimate twist, where it is suggested that Akash might not be blind after all, leaves the audience questioning everything they’ve seen. Raghavan’s direction and Khurrana’s performance make Andhadhun a standout in the genre.

4. Badla (2019)

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a gripping thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The story revolves around Naina, a successful businesswoman, who is accused of murdering her lover. The film unfolds as a conversation between Naina and her lawyer, Badal Gupta. The twist, where it is revealed that Naina’s lawyer is actually the father of her deceased lover seeking revenge, is executed brilliantly. This twist not only changes the entire perspective of the story but also adds a deeper emotional layer to the narrative.

5. Table No. 21 (2013)

Table No. 21, directed by Aditya Datt, is a psychological thriller that delves into the dark side of human nature. The film stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai as a couple who win a trip to Fiji and get involved in a game hosted by Paresh Rawal’s character. The game turns sinister as it progresses, revealing shocking truths about the couple’s past. The final twist, where it’s revealed that the game was orchestrated as a punishment for their involvement in a college ragging incident that led to a student’s suicide, is both unexpected and thought-provoking. It serves as a powerful commentary on the consequences of bullying and ragging.

6. Race (2008)

Race, directed by Abbas-Mustan, is known for its multiple plot twists and turns. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story revolves around two stepbrothers, Ranvir and Rajiv, who are business tycoons. The narrative is filled with deceit, betrayal, and unexpected alliances. The film’s numerous twists, including the revelation that Bipasha Basu’s character is in cahoots with Rajiv, and the ultimate twist where Ranvir fakes his own death to outsmart his enemies, keep the audience hooked till the end. Race is a quintessential Bollywood thriller with twists at every turn.

7. Talaash (2012)

Talaash, directed by Reema Kagti, is a psychological thriller with a supernatural twist. The film stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The story follows Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat as he investigates the mysterious death of a popular film actor. The film’s narrative delves into themes of grief, guilt, and redemption. The twist, where it is revealed that Kareena Kapoor’s character is a ghost seeking justice for her death, adds a chilling and emotional layer to the story. Talaash’s twist is both unexpected and poignant, making it a memorable watch.

8. Special 26 (2013)

Special 26, directed by Neeraj Pandey, is a heist film with a clever twist. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kajal Aggarwal. The story is inspired by a real-life heist where a group of con artists posed as CBI officers to rob a jewelry store. The narrative is engaging and keeps the audience guessing. The twist, where it is revealed that the heist was a meticulously planned con by the protagonists to dupe the police and the audience, is executed flawlessly. Special 26’s twist not only surprises but also highlights the intelligence and audacity of the con artists.

9. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Karthik Calling Karthik, directed by Vijay Lalwani, is a psychological thriller that explores the theme of mental illness. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Karthik, a man who starts receiving mysterious phone calls from someone who claims to be himself. The narrative is intriguing and builds up suspense masterfully. The twist, where it is revealed that Karthik suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has been calling himself, adds a psychological depth to the story. This revelation not only shocks the audience but also evokes empathy for Karthik’s character.

10. Kaun? (1999)

Kaun?, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a suspense thriller that keeps the audience guessing till the very end. The film stars Urmila Matondkar as a woman alone in her house during a storm, with a serial killer on the loose. The narrative is taut and filled with tension. The twist, where it is revealed that Urmila’s character is actually the serial killer, is a masterstroke. This revelation is both shocking and chilling, making Kaun? a standout thriller in Bollywood.

11. Darr (1993)

Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, is a psychological thriller that explores the theme of obsession. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, a man obsessed with Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla. The narrative is intense and filled with suspense. The twist, where it is revealed that Rahul is not just an obsessed lover but a dangerous stalker, adds a sinister layer to the story. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the obsessive lover is both chilling and unforgettable.

12. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Johnny Gaddaar, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a neo-noir thriller that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh as Johnny, a man who double-crosses his partners in crime. The narrative is filled with suspense and unexpected developments. The twist, where it is revealed that Johnny has been manipulating everyone to cover his tracks, is executed brilliantly. Johnny Gaddaar’s twist is both surprising and satisfying, making it a standout thriller in Bollywood.

Bollywood has a rich history of delivering unforgettable plot twists that keep audiences engaged and entertained. These twists not only add depth to the narrative but also showcase the creativity and ingenuity of filmmakers. Whether it’s a psychological thriller, a heist film, or a supernatural drama, Bollywood continues to surprise and captivate audiences with its unpredictable storytelling. So, the next time you’re in the mood for some suspense and intrigue, these films with their unforgettable plot twists should be at the top of your watchlist.

