Singham: Not Kajal Aggarwal, This A-Lister Actress Was Approached To Play Ajay Devgn's Love Interest

Dynamic director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set for the much-anticipated cop drama Singham Again. The film is the sequel to the 2011 blockbuster Singham, which completes 13 years today. The film featured Ajay as a valiant cop named Bajirao Singham, the iconic character who left an indelible mark in the audience’s hearts and remains relevant.

If not as the protagonist, Ajay Devgn has time and again surprised his fans with his character cameos in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021). Kajal Aggarwal happened to be his first leading lady in the cop universe, playing his love interest, Kavya. However, if reports are to be believed, she was not the first choice for the cop drama.

It was only when her contemporary declined the offer that Kajal was roped in for the movie. And that South actress was none other than Anushka Shetty. Yes, Rohit approached the actress to play the first leading lady in the cop drama, making her Bollywood debut, but the Baahubali actress opted out. She later clarified why she couldn’t debut with Singham in Hindi cinema. “Yes, a lot was written in Mumbai about why I couldn’t do Singham, and so much of it was so untrue. But it was all because of a miscommunication regarding numbers (fee). So far, the offers from Mumbai have not been that inviting. But that may change soon,” she had told Deccan Chronicle.

For the unversed, Anushka played the female lead role in the first installment of the Singam franchise, alongside Suriya. The original Singham is a Tamil-language action drama, which was released in 2010. After its commercial success, the film was remade in Kannada as Kempe Gowda, in Hindi as Singham and in Punjabi as Singham.

Meanwhile, Rohit marked 13 years of Singham with a heartfelt social media post, commemorating his filmmaking journey and 33 years of brotherhood with Ajay. Coincidently, the upcoming Singham Again shooting also wrapped up today, making the moment extra special and memorable.

With every sequel, the Singham franchise grew big as many well-known actors and actresses joined the universe. Actors Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor have collaborated with Rohit for the upcoming Singham Again, which is set to arrive in theatres in Diwali 2024.

