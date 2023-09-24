Anushka Shetty, who is at present basking in the glory of her recent hit film ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’, is undoubtedly one of the leading and bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry. The 41-year-old actress made her debut in 2005 with Nagarjuna’s Super and since then she has been ruling hearts across industries with her brilliant performances.

Anushka is known for her films like ‘Arundhati’, ‘Vedam’, ‘Rudhramadevi’ and ‘Bhaagamathie’. However, Anushka got hugely appreciated for her portrayal of the iconic character Devasena in the epic Baahubali film series directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Anushka Shetty maintains a very lowkey life and ever since Baahubali, she was not seen in any pan-India films. She consciously chose to stick with Tamil and Telugu films only. But do you know that Anushka Shetty was once offered a Karan Johar film, but she refused to make her Bollywood debut with the filmmaker? Scroll ahead to know about it.

According to reports, Karan Johar was all set to launch Anushka Shetty in his directorial venture but the actress had declined the offer as she apparently didn’t like the role offered to her. Furthermore, it said that Anushka had contacted South Indian star Prabhas to take a suggestion regarding the matter before walking out of the project.

“Karan was keen on casting Anushka in one of his projects, but she didn’t find the role adequate enough for her. She had rejected Tamasha for similar reasons as well. And yes, there are speculations that she may have consulted Prabhas before refusing the film,” a source was quoted as saying to India Today.

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty was also approached for Ajay Devgn’s Singham and the Golmaal series, but she had rejected those as well.

Apart from Anushka Shetty, Karan Johar had also tried to sign Prabhas for a Bollywood film but it didn’t work out as Prabhas apparently quoted an exorbitant amount for the film.

