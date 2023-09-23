Director Mani Ratnam successfully managed to deliver one of the biggest franchises in the Kollywood industry in the form of Ponniyin Selvan. Boasting a huge star cast, both the instalments raked a huge amount at the worldwide box office.

The franchise saw a star cast led by eminent actors, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. In other important roles, we saw Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R Sarath Kumar and others. Made in two parts, the franchise is easily among the most expensive ones in the Indian film industry.

There were reports that South Indian actress Anushka Shetty was offered the role of princess Kundavai. However, she rejected the offer and the role went to Aiswarya Rai Bachchan. But do you know the real reason behind it? Scroll down to read the scoop.

Well, Anushka Shetty was indeed approached by Mani Ratnam’s team to take on the character but she left the offer due to the presence of lyricist Vairamuthu, who had originally intended to write the for the film songs.

During the ‘MeToo’ movement the lyricist had several allegations of sexual harassment made against him by numerous women, which eventually led the ‘Arundhati’ actress to leave Mani Ratnam’s offer.

However, some of the rumours also claim that Anushka Shetty had demanded Rs 4 crore for the film, but the production house had only offered her Rs 1 crore as salary for the Mani Ratnam directorial. Thus, the important character of ‘Nandhini’, which serves as the main narrative thread of the entire Ponniyin Selvan plot, went on to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she did a tremendous job in the film.

