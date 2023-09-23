South Indian superstar Allu Arjun recently dropped his review of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and called it a blockbuster. For the unversed, the Atlee directorial has already achieved a massive feat of 937.61 crores worldwide and is all set to cross the 1000-crore mark soon, leaving Pathaan behind in yet another arena with its humongous collections.

Praising Jawan, Allu Arjun wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you (sic).”

He added, “@VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music (sic).”

Allu Arjun also praised Atlee and wrote, “Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office (sic).”

Have a look:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview, Atlee Kumat told Koimoi, “I love Allu sir very much and I am a big fan of him. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the film which turned me towards him and I even made Shah Rukh sir watch that film. I want to work with Allu sir and hopefully some day it will crack with an idea and we will work together soon. There are lot of plans and god has to pave way to work out those plans.”

And, now on Friday, the Pushpa: The Rise star met Atlee in Mumbai to discuss a potential collaboration and reportedly discussed various ideas for a new film. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Allu Arjun was in Mumbai only to meet Atlee. The meeting was very productive and both parties are excited about the prospect of working together. Although, the discussion is in the beginning stage still.”

The source also added that the project will be a high-budget action film with plenty of drama and suspense. Allu Arjun and Jawan’s blockbuster duo, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander, collaboration would be undoubtedly interesting. Isn’t that so?

