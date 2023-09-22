Silk Smitha, the name needs no introduction, especially after Milan Luthria’s 2011 film titled The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan. Back in the 1980s, Silk Smitha was the synonym of the queen of sensuality as she was considered as the sex symbol of South Indian cinema. As shown in the film, Silk Smitha’s sizzling performances on the silver screen continued to enthral the audience for many years.

Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati to a Telugu family, Silk Smitha adopted her screen name and gained immense fame with her character Silk in her debut movie ‘Vandichakkaram’. She was appreciated for her performance in Moondram Pirai by Balu Mahendra, which was later remade in Hindi as Sadma. Both the films featured Kamal Haasan, Silk Smitha and Sridevi in key roles.

The south siren worked really hard to pave the way for success and eventually managed to get one as well. Though most of her incidents have been shown in The Dirty Picture, there are a few incidents that you are still not aware of.

Did you know that once Silk Smitha’s bitten apple was sold at an auction? No, right! Scroll ahead to know more about this unusual popularity of Silk Smitha.

According to reports, once Silk Smitha was shooting for a film and during her break, the Sadma actress grabbed an apple and took a bite of it. Following this, when she was immediately called in for a shot, the actress kept the apple aside and left for the shot. That’s when a person, who was at the shoot, noticed her half-eaten apple and ran away with it.

Later, he auctioned off the bitten apple and reportedly earned a whopping amount in return. However, there are many speculations around the price that the person got for the apple. While some people claim that the bitten apple was auctioned at Rs 2, another claimed it was sold for almost Rs 200. Some of the reports also stated that he sold the bitten apple for high prices of Rs 26000 or Rs 1 lakh. There is no confirmation regarding this news, which had grabbed eye-balls back then but undoubtedly proves the aura that Silk Smitha had created.

Silk Smitha passed away in 1996. She was found dead by hanging in her hotel room. People claimed that she ended her life due to depression caused by financial burden and multiple failed relationships.

