The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu actioner Bhairavam is at the last leg of its theatrical run now. The movie has reached a grave saturation point now and has turned out to be a dismal affair. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 26th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 26

On its 26th day, the day-wise collection of the movie reduced to a mere 1 lakh. This collection remained stagnant from the previous day. Before that, on its 24th day, the movie had amassed 18 lakh.

The total India net collection of the film which also happens to be the Telugu remake of Soori’s Garudan, now comes to 15.8 crores. The movie will most likely wrap up below 16 crores, let alone reaching the 20 crore mark. It will close its curtains as the 9th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It needs 10.93 crores more to cross the lifetime of Single to emerge as the 8th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, this is impossible now.

Bhairavam Loses Out On The Safe Zone

The movie is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 15.8 crores, it has managed to cover around 83% of its budget. The film will be wrapping up below 90% of its budget recover and will thus attain the tag of a losing verdict.

Bhairavam At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer’s gross collection comes to 18.64 crores. The movie amassed 60 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection which was also not upto the mark. The worldwide collection of Bhairava now stands at 19.24 crores. It will be losing out on the 20 crore mark even with its global collections.

