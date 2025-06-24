The Soori starrer Tamil family drama, Maaman is now ending its theatrical run at the box office. The movie has however, established itself as the most profitable Tamil film of 2025 and is churning out almost 300% returns. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 39th day.

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 39

On its 39th day, the Soori starrer earned 1 lakh when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 66% since the movie amassed 3 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 39.65 crore.

The film just needs 35 lakhs more to cross 40 crores. However, the collections remain at the lower levels now and the movie might not clock in any more milestones in the coming days. The day-wise collections have been reduced to as low as 1 lakh. But Maaman has won big when it comes to the profits.

Maaman’s Stellar Returns At The Box Office

The Soori starrer is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 39.65 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 29.65 crores. This results in Maaman’s ROI percentage coming to a whopping 296%. However, the movie might fail to churn out 300% returns since the collections remain at the lower levels now. But nevertheless, it has surpassed the likes of Tourist Family and Madha Gaja Raja to become the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collections come to 46.78 crores. The movie has earned around 25 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collections which is not a very impressive number. The worldwide collection of Maaman now stands at 47.03 crores.

Maaman Box Office Summary (39 days)

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 39.65 crores

India gross collection: 46.78 crores

ROI: 296%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 47.03 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

