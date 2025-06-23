Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated Indian films releasing this year. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, the film has already built an undercurrent for itself, and by the time it reaches its release date, it is likely to hit the peak level of buzz. Don’t be shocked if it manages to pull off an unimaginable number at the Indian box office. But will it be able to become the biggest opener of Sandalwood? Let’s discuss it below!

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the upcoming Kannada fantasy action film is a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. It is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025, a Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Since Kantara was a mega success at the Indian box office, the prequel will be a true pan-India release, arriving in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam dubbed versions.

Kantara was a historic success at the Indian box office

Kantara was released amid minimal expectations, but its extraordinary word-of-mouth made it a historic success for the Kannada film industry. Made on a budget of just 16 crores, it went on to amass a mind-blowing 309.64 crore net. Not just numbers, but it also built its massive fan following over time, which indicates that there will be many takers for Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will need to beat KGF Chapter 2 to be the biggest Sandalwood opener

Kantara: Chapter 1 will explode in the Hindi market, as there’s genuine interest on the ground level due to the goodwill of the 2022 film. Dominated by the Hindi and Kannada versions, the film will register some insane numbers on day 1, but bagging the biggest opening for a Kannada film won’t be that easy.

Currently, KGF Chapter 2 holds the record of the biggest opening by a Sandalwood film, all thanks to the unbelievable craze in the Hindi market. It earned a whopping 116 crore net on day 1, with 53.95 crores coming from the Hindi version alone. To beat this number, Kantara: Chapter 1 will need to earn 60 times more than the opening of Kantara.

Needs 60 times bigger start than Kantara to beat KGF Chapter 2

For those who don’t know, Kantara opened at 1.95 crores. By earning 60 times more, the upcoming Sandalwood biggie will reach 117 crore net on day 1. Now, scoring this huge looks like an impossible task, but never say never.

