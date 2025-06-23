Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par has wrapped up its opening weekend on a spectacular note. The sports-comedy drama has dominated Housefull 5 to become the #1 choice of audience. There has been an unexpected dip in morning occupancy on day 4, but there may be little to worry about. Scroll below for a detailed report on the ongoing trends for Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 4 Morning Occupancy

There are limited options at the ticket windows. Raid 2 is close to concluding its box office run, but Housefull 5 is giving it a head-on battle. The word-of-mouth has been impressive, which helped Aamir Khan starrer grow by leaps and bounds during the opening weekend.

As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has registered a morning occupancy of 8.73%. It has witnessed a drop of 48% compared to admits of 16.74% on the opening day.

However, it is to be noted that Aamir Khan starrer had shown a drop in occupancy even on the first Saturday. However, it saw a massive growth during the second half of the day. Hopefully, that will be the case here, helping Sitaare Zameen Par clock another double-digit day at the Indian box office.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Day 1: 16.74%

Day 2: 13%

Day 3: 25.68%

Day 4: 8.73%

Continues to dominate Housefull 5

It would be safe to say RS Prasanna’s directorial has stolen Housefull 5’s limelight. On its third Monday, Akshay Kumar starrer has witnessed footfalls of around 6.58%. The margin isn’t huge, but Aamir Khan’s film is leading!

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 4 Ticket Sales

The sports comedy-drama sold almost 36K tickets on day 4. It has suffered a 32% drop compared to the opening day, as 53K tickets were already sold by 2PM.

The dip is routine, given it is a regular working Monday. All eyes are now on the spot bookings during the afternoon and evening shows.

