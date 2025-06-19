Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 is close to completing 50 days in theatres. It is a success but, unfortunately, won’t be a hit at the Indian box office. The crime thriller has almost reached its saturation and will make its way out of theatres with the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for day 49 updates!

How much has Raid 2 earned in India in 49 days?

Challenging times began with the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf in theatres. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer was a big surprise, unexpectedly stealing its thunder. Furthermore, Housefull 5 dominated the screens starting June 6, 2025, and there was no scope of arrival. On day 49, Raid 2 made an estimated earnings of 10 lakh. It witnessed a further drop from 12 lakhs garnered on the previous day.

The overall box office collections of Raid 2 in India stand at 178.87 crore net, which is about 211 crores in gross earnings. Unfortunately, Ajay Devgn starrer will miss the double century at the domestic box office.

Raid 2 Budget & Profits

Raid 2 is reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crores. In 49 days, the makers have raked in a return on investment of 58.87 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 49%.

Raj Kumar Gupta‘s directorial is a success but will not be a hit in its box office journey as the ROI could not achieve 100% score.

Raid 2 vs Housefull 5 Box Office

Ajay Devgn’s film is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But the spot is in danger as Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 will soon be stealing it. The comedy thriller has already accumulated 170.89 crores in only 12 days.

Furthermore, Sitaare Zameen Par is arriving in cinemas tomorrow. It will steal a chunk of the screen count as well as the footfalls. Raid 2 will make its way out of theatres anytime soon.

Raid 2 Box Office Summary

Budget: 120 crores

India net – 178.87 crores

India gross – 211 crores

ROI: 49%

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 242.06 crores

