Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Aamir Khan Jumps 500% In 24 Hours

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has grown unexpectedly with its ticket sales in the last 24 hours! While it commenced the advance ticket sales, selling 5K tickets on the first day, it witnessed a jump on the ticket booking app BookMyShow by 500%.

Aamir Khan’s Film Is Growing!

Aamir Khan‘s film is growing at the ticket window and on BMS with its advance sales. After 5K ticket sales on the initial day, it sold a total of 25K tickets on day 2 and is picking up pace on day 3 of ticket pre-sales on June 19, Thursday!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Ticket Pre-Sales

On Thursday, June 19, with one day remaining for the film, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a ticket sale of 14.6K from 8 AM to 2 PM. Breaking down means that, on average, the film is selling around 6.3K tickets per hour and 102 tickets per minute on BMS.

Already 9th Best Ticket Pre-Sales

Surpassing Jaat, Emergency & YJHD re-release, Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy has already registered the 9th best ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2025. However, it needs to sell 89K tickets more to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K | Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 134K Badass Ravikumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Sitaare Zameen Par: 44.6K (till June 19, 2025, 3 PM) YJHD Re-Release: 42K

Aamir Khan has clearly pushed Sunny Deol’s Jaat & Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS. Hopefully, the film will take another jump today!

