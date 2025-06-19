Tarun Mansukhani’s comedy thriller Housefull 5 is inches away from crossing the 175 crore mark at the Indian box office. All eyes are on the double century, but the journey will now be slow due to the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par tomorrow. Akshay Kumar also aims to score his biggest grosser in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 update!

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production has successfully beaten the mid-week blues. On Tuesday, the makers ran promotions and sold tickets at discounted prices. A drop was expected the following day, but the hold remained good. Housefull 5 has earned 3.20 crores on day 13, as per the official figures. It witnessed a dip of 27.27 % compared to day 12’s 4.40 crores, which is understandable since yesterday there were discounted ticket rates.

Overall, the total earnings of Housefull 5 stand at 174.09 crore net at the Indian box office after 13 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 205.42 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 10.21 crores

Day 10: 12.30 crores

Day 11: 3.80 crores

Day 12: 4.40 crores

Day 13: 3.20 crores

Total: 174.09 crores

Housefull 5 vs Raid 2 Box Office

The war is now against Raid 2 to emerge as 2025’s second highest-grossing Bollywood film. The Ajay Devgn starrer has earned 178.77 crores at the Indian box office so far. The Akshay Kumar starrer will likely beat Ajay’s latest release tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava will continue to hold the #1 spot with 600 crore+ net collection.

Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films in the post-COVID era

The run has been unstoppable, and Housefull 5 is achieving new milestones with its theatrical run. It aims to surpass Sooryavanshi in the next few days and emerge as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser in the post-COVID era.

Check out the Indian box office collections of Khiladi Kumar’s films in the post-COVID era:

Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore Housefull 5: 174.09 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.46 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crores Raksha Bandhan: 44.37 crores Khel Khel Mein: 40.32 crores Mission Raniganj: 31 crores Sarfira: 24.30 crores Selfiee: 16.50 crores Bell Bottom: 26.50 crores

Please note that we’ve only considered films starring Akshay as the leading actor. Hence, Singham Again is not on the list.

Housefull 5 needs only 20.96 crores to crush the lifetime of Sooryavanshi.

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 174.09 crores

India gross collection: 205.42 crores

Budget Recovery: 77.37%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

