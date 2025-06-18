The buzz around Aamir Khan & Genelia D’Souza led Sitaare Zameen Par is improving as the release date approaches. The sports comedy-drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 20, 2025. With less than 48 hours to go, will it be able to beat Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 in BMS interests? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Sitaare Zameen Par BMS Interests

There’s been a rapid increase in interests on BookMyShow as Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up for the big release. Currently, 83.2K viewers on BMS have shown their interest and are excited to watch Aamir Khan & Genelia D’Souza starrer.

War 2 leads in BookMyShow interests

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film with Ayan Mukerji is scheduled to release in August 2025. It is almost 2 months away from the big day, but the pre-release hype is unimaginable. As per the live data, around 146.3K viewers have shown their interest in War 2 on the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs War 2

Aamir Khan starrer is only 2 days away from the big release. The film would majorly be dependent on word-of-mouth, especially due to the back-to-back failures of Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the current trends look highly favorable.

In order to beat War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par must clock a 76% jump in interests on BookMyShow. That looks like a difficult feat since the time is limited. There is a possibility that R S Prasanna’s directorial could lose this pre-box office battle!

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Kuberaa

The Hindi sports-comedy drama is releasing on the same date as Dhanush & Rashmika Mandanna led Kuberaa. The Telugu crime drama is witnessing much better trends, with 234.3K interests on BookMyShow already! There’s a clear winner in the pre-box office battle. It is now to be seen what happens after both the films hit the theatres.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

It is directed by RS Prasanna and is a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007) and is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

