The official teaser of The Raja Saab was unveiled on June 16, 2025. Starring Prabhas in a dual role, the supernatural horror film opened to mixed reviews from viewers. It has scored the 7th most-viewed Indian teaser on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed report.

The Raja Saab Teaser Views

Prabhas films witness an unimaginable pre-release hype. We’ve previously seen the craze for Salaar, Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, which are among the top 5 most-viewed Indian teasers of all time. We’ve tracked the live data, and The Raja Saab has clocked a total of 31.3 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

The teaser was released in 5 different languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown of The Raja Saab teaser views on YouTube (first 24 hours):

Telugu: 14 million

Hindi: 10 million

Tamil: 2.8 million

Malayalam: 2.3 million

Kannada: 2.2 million

Total: 31.3 million

The Raja Saab vs top 10 most-viewed teasers on YouTube

Prabhas starrer surpassed Indian biggies like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Salman Khan’s Bharat. However, The Raja Saab failed to enter the top 5 most-viewed teasers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. It needed a minimum of 39.36 million to beat Pushpa 2. Unfortunately, Maruthi’s directorial lagged by a considerable gap.

Check out the most-viewed Indian teasers on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Salaar: 83 million Adipurush: 68.96 million KGF Chapter 2: 68.83 million Radhe Shyam: 42.66 million Pushpa 2: 39.36 million Dunki: 36.8 million The Raja Saab: 31.3 million Maidaan: 29.5 million Fighter: 23.1 million Animal: 22.6 million

The Raja Saab is now the 7th most-viewed Indian teaser. With that, Prabhas continues his domination. He’s the undisputed king, holding as many as four spots in the top 10.

