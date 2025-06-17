The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu actioner Bhairavam is almost nearing the end of its theatrical run. Despite a good start, the pace of the movie slowed down considerably impacting the collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned 8 lakhs on its 18th day. This was a sharp drop of around 57% since the movie amassed 19 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.71 crore.

The movie might end up closing the curtains below 15 crores. It can only cross this mark if there is an unexpected upward graph in the coming days. But for now, things look a little challenging for Bhairavam.

Bhairavam To Wrap Up As The 9th Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

With the movie almost slowing down at the box office, it is most likely to wrap up as the 9th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. The film needs 11.93 crores to topple the lifetime of the movie Single which is currently the 8th highest grossing Tollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Single comes to 26.64 crores. However, this is now impossible for Bhairavam.

To Wrap Up With A Losing Verdict

Not only this but Bhairavam will also fail to recover its entire budget. The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has been mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.71 crores, it has managed to cover 77% of its budget. The movie will thus wrap its curtains with a losing verdict.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ronth Box Office Collection Day 3: Opens With 38% Less Earnings Than Roshan Mathew’s Last Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News