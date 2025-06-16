Yesterday, one shocking update about Marco 2 broke the internet. On Saturday, one Instagram user commented on Unni Mukundan’s physical transformation video and asked him about the Marco sequel. Responding to him, Unni revealed that he has dropped plans to make the sequel due to the negativity around the film. He promised to return with a much bigger film. Amid this, many Marco fans are heartbroken. It could be said that the makers have missed a potential box office blockbuster. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The success of Marco surprised everyone

Released amid minimal buzz, Marco surprised everyone with its stupendous performance last year. Initially, it enjoyed a solid run in the original Malayalam version. Later, it also gained popularity in the Hindi-dubbed version. Overall, it amassed 62 crore net at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, it earned a rocking 106.16 crore gross.

Marco became a success mainly because of its violence and action sequences. On social media, it was promoted as the most violent Indian film ever, which helped the film garner the attention of the neutral audience. Even a couple of controversial scenes boosted its hype.

Just after Marco’s success, there were rumors about the sequel. Unfortunately, after keeping fans guessing for months, the film’s lead actor, Unni Mukundan, revealed that plans for the second installment have been dropped due to negativity and controversies around the first installment. This is heartbreaking from the box office perspective.

Marco 2 was a box office goldmine

As we all know, sequels are doing really well in the post-COVID era, and with a film like Marco 2 in hand, the makers had a goldmine in the kitty. It would have enjoyed immense buzz on the ground if the film were being made. Not just in the Malayalam market but even in the Hindi belt, it would have enjoyed crazy hype.

Misses the opportunity of earning big in the Hindi belt

There’s a large section of Hindi audiences, especially in mass centres, who love watching violent action films in theatres, as we saw during KGF Chapter 2, Salaar, and Animal. So, the Marco sequel would have been a rage in the mass centres. Even with the mediocre content, it would have set the cash registers ringing. After a certain point, it could have contributed more than the original Malayalam version at the box office.

So, with strong support from the Hindi belt, Marco 2 had the potential to reach new heights at the worldwide box office. A minimum of 200 crore gross would have been possible, thus giving Mollywood another epic blockbuster. Let’s see if the makers and Unni Mukundan change their minds.

