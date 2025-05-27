Unni Mukundan gained pan-Indian recognition through his role as Marco, and it appears he’s still carrying traces of that intense persona. In a recent controversy, his former manager, Vipin Kumar, has accused him of physical assault. The alleged reason? Vipin publicly praised Narivetta, a Mollywood film that has been both a critical and commercial success. However, this wasn’t just a casual post, Vipin had played an active role in the film’s promotional campaign.

Background Of The Incident

According to Onmanorama, the complaint was lodged with the Thrikkakara Police. The report suggests that tensions began after the failure of Unni Mukundan’s latest film, Get Set Baby. The film’s poor performance reportedly caused friction between Unni, the cast, and the crew, including the female lead. In the aftermath, Unni allegedly asked his manager, Vipin Kumar, to step down, a request Vipin complied with. Several other team members are also said to have parted ways with Unni due to his behavior.

What Exactly Happened At Vipin’s Residence?

Now that the background is set, let’s talk about the alleged attack in detail. Yesterday morning, Unni Mukundan allegedly asked Vipin to meet him at his (Unni’s) residence. Vipin refused and suggested they meet elsewhere. Instead of agreeing, Unni reportedly arrived at Vipin’s flat, where he verbally abused him in the parking lot. Unni then threw away a pair of sunglasses gifted to Vipin by another actor and proceeded to physically assault him, including punching him in the jaw. Vipin tried to flee, and thankfully, another resident intervened and stopped Unni. However, Unni allegedly threatened to kill Vipin, following which Vipin has now requested police protection.

Who Is Vipin Kumar?

According to Onmanorama, Vipin Kumar is a public relations officer who has worked in the Mollywood industry for nearly two decades—18 years, to be exact. For the past six years, he has served as Unni Mukundan’s manager.

