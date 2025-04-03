The Unni Mukundan starrer Malayalam comedy-drama Get-Set Baby was released on February 21, 2025, with a lot of expectations. It was expected that the film would strike a positive chord with the audience since the actor’s last film, Marco was a pan-Indian success. However, the movie miserably failed at the box office and is wrapping up its run on a very poor note.

Get-Set Baby Closing Box Office Collection

Talking about its closing collection, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned a mere 1 lakh when it comes to its day-wise collection. The day-wise collections had remained stagnant ever since the movie’s 34th day wherein it had amassed 2 lakh. Ever since then, the film witnessed a drop of around 50%.

The total India net collection of Get-Set Baby now comes to 3.85 crores. The movie thus closes its curtains below 4 crores which is truly disastrous. The film was mounted at a budget of 10 crores.

With its current closing India net collection of 3.85 crores, it has managed to cover only 38% of its budget. It needed at least 20 crores to become a hit. Forget this figure but the Unni Mukundan starrer could not even cross 5 crores. This is truly disappointing since fans were expecting the actor to secure another with Get-Set Baby after Marco.

For the unversed, Marco was the last Malayalam hit of 2024. The film had garnered a lifetime India net collection of 62 crores and a worldwide collection of 106.16 crores. Get-Set Baby wraps up its theatrical run lagging behind Marco’s lifetime India collection by almost 93%.

The movie also marked the 4th flop for the Malayalam industry in 2025 after Identity, Ennu Swantham Punyalan, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse and Painkili. Get-Set Baby’s fate was also sealed when it clashed with Officer On Duty at the box office which emerged to be a blockbuster. The film was directed by Vinay Govind and also starred Nikhila Vimal in the lead role.

