Amidst a plethora of Eid releases in different languages, a Gujarati film is holding itself at the box office, churning out good numbers every single day. All The Best Pandya was released on March 14, 2025 on Holi and till Eid, the total box office collection of the film stands at a total of 8.69 crore.

Second Gollywood Highest-Grosser Of 2025

Currently, the film is the second highest grosser of Gollywood in 2025 and is swiftly heading towards the hit mark at the box office. The film still needs 1.31 crore more to be called a hit at the box office once it doubles its investment.

All The Best Pandya Budget & Recovery

Starring Malhar Thakar, Darshan Jariwala, Vandana Pathak, and Yukti Randeria, and directed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia, All The Best Pandya has been mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore, and it has churned out a profit of 73.8% at the box office.

Matches Fakt Purusho Maate!

Interestingly, All The Best Pandya has matched the lifetime collection of Fakt Purusho Maate and is now the 8th highest-grossing Gujarati film post-COVID. It might eventually surpass Bushirt T-Shirt’s lifetime collection as well. However, it would be impossible for the film to reach the top spot owned by 3 EKKA!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Gujarati films post-COVID at the Indian box office.

3 EKKA (2023): 28.93 crore Jhamkudi (2024): 18.7 crore Kehvatlal Parivar (2022): 17.25 crore Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022): 16.59 crore Umbarro (2025): 14.25 crore Naadi Dosh (2022): 11.85 crore Bushirt T-Shirt (2023): 10.85 crore Fakt Purusho Maate (2024): 8.69 crore All The Bets Pandya (2025): 8.69 crore Kasoombo (2024): 7.43 crore

