Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Day 3: Yash Soni’s Film Off To A Disappointing Start, 52% Below His Last Gujarati Film 3 Ekka

The highly anticipated Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate, directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and starring a stellar cast including Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, Darshan Jariwala, and a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan, has stumbled out of the gate at the box office.

The film’s opening weekend was a major disappointment, with a total net India total of just 2.75 crore. The initial day saw a meagre collection of 45 lakh, followed by a slight increase on Saturday with 65 lakh. Sunday brought a more substantial boost, with 1.65 crore coming in, but it was still far from enough to justify the hype surrounding the film.

Despite being a star-studded affair and a spiritual sequel to the successful Fakt Mahilao Maate, Fakt Purusho Maate failed to connect with audiences. The film’s poor performance is particularly surprising, considering the strong cast and the anticipation surrounding the project.

In recent months, Gujarati films like Jhamkudi and Trisha On The Rocks have shown much stronger box office starts. Even 3 Ekka, another film starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, and Esha Kansara, had an opening weekend total of 5.75 crore, 52% more than that of Fakt Purusho Maate.

The future of Fakt Purusho Maate looks bleak, with poor bookings and almost zero buzz for the coming days. The film’s word-of-mouth will be crucial to its survival, but as things stand, the initial interest seems to be low. For a star-studded film with a special appearance by a legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan, the opening had to be much better.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

